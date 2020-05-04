News
FM: Armenia ready for dialogue with Ukraine in spite of Kyiv's certain stances
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


In response to deputies’ questions during a parliamentary discussion on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in 2018 and 2019 today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is ready to engage in dialogue with Ukraine.

According to him, even though there haven’t been problems with dialogue with Ukraine, certain stances of Ukraine have been a matter of serious concern. “This is not a secret. Armenia’s approach is that dialogue is the only way to keep seeking paths to solve problems in bilateral relations. Armenia and Ukraine have been friendly countries and have worked together for a long time and have a broad agenda. Armenia has a major community in Ukraine, and citizens of Armenia and the Ukrainians serve as a bridge for the development of relations,” the minister declared, adding that Armenia is guided by the principle of not establishing relations with a partner at the expense of others.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
