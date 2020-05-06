PM: Armenia must apply mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets

During a parliamentary session today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said he believes and is currently convinced that the mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets is mandatory in the country.
“When the government was hinting this last year, there was uproar. If there was a mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets, this could have helped the government a lot today. If there was universal declaration of income and assets, the incomes of all citizens would be clear. With a decision, the government would be able to transfer funds directly to the particular citizen, and this serves as a good opportunity to state that Armenia needs to have a system of universal declaration of income and assets,” Pashinyan said. According to him, there might be people who receive social support that they didn’t really need.