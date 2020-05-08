Newspaper: Heated debates going on within authorities over Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, heated debates have been going on within the authorities in recent days over the [Armenian] Genocide Museum-Institute.

The thing is that by a written instruction of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the land plot on the balance sheet of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute was decided to be transferred to the Yerevan Municipality.

According to our sources, the management of the museum-institute wants the municipality to cultivate the land near its territory, which is about 100 hectares, as it has been uncultivated for years, but the municipality, in its turn, has stated that it is not on its balance sheet.

According to our information, Mayor Hayk Marutyan has internally demanded that the land be included under their oversight so that they can cultivate it.

Our sources also report that the situation has become so heated that the issue has reached the chief of staff of the government, Eduard Aghajanyan. And the young chief of staff met with the parties and tried to smooth the issue. But, according to our information, the parties could not reach a common ground.

Zhoghovurd daily spoke with Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who said: "I know there are discussions, and that's normal."

We also talked to Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of Staff of the Government. "We have decided that a strategy for the development of the park should be developed, in connection with which we have given relevant instructions," he said.