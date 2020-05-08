News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated
Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan made a speech during his trial on Friday.

Being forced to respond to several statements, in particular, that he had expelled a criminal executive officer from the hospital ward, the former president explained how it all happened. 

"I would never talk about it, but I have to. I discussed with the doctors how the operation would go when the representative of the department - a high-ranking officer - wished to participate in the conversation. I asked if he was a doctor. He said no," ex-president noted adding that the officer was there reportedly for 'an order.'

Since the officer refused to leave the premises, the ex-president decided to refuse treatment and asked to be returned to prison. “After that, I insist that the meetings take place without an outside presence. My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated,” the ex-president noted.

Commenting on today's statements of the opposite side and attacks on the guarantors today during the trial, Kocharyan noted that the opponents tried to present some articles from tabloids as 'evidence' and to discredit the person who had been Artsakh PM for 10 years.

"They are trying to harm me and for this, they harm people who have made a great contribution to the construction of Armenia," ex-president noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented
"We did not receive a worthy response from the other side...
 Attorney: Judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted
"If the state once entrusted them with the management of the state...
 Court leaves to decide on request to release Armenian ex-president Kocharyan
The decision will be made public on May 13 at 5:50 pm...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan on his prison conditions: I have contact with about 70 people a week
But he is now at Izmirlian Medical Center…
 Judge in Kocharyan's case urges parties to observe correctness
Resuming the meeting after a short break..
 Trial on Armenian ex-president and others adjourned
This is the first meeting after a two-month break...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos