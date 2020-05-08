Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated

Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan made a speech during his trial on Friday.

Being forced to respond to several statements, in particular, that he had expelled a criminal executive officer from the hospital ward, the former president explained how it all happened.

"I would never talk about it, but I have to. I discussed with the doctors how the operation would go when the representative of the department - a high-ranking officer - wished to participate in the conversation. I asked if he was a doctor. He said no," ex-president noted adding that the officer was there reportedly for 'an order.'

Since the officer refused to leave the premises, the ex-president decided to refuse treatment and asked to be returned to prison. “After that, I insist that the meetings take place without an outside presence. My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated,” the ex-president noted.

Commenting on today's statements of the opposite side and attacks on the guarantors today during the trial, Kocharyan noted that the opponents tried to present some articles from tabloids as 'evidence' and to discredit the person who had been Artsakh PM for 10 years.

"They are trying to harm me and for this, they harm people who have made a great contribution to the construction of Armenia," ex-president noted.