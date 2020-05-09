News
Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory
Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


It is hard to overestimate the contribution of the Armenian people to the Victory. This is stated in the message of Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the former Soviet Union in World War II.

"I am convinced that for the citizens of Russia and Armenia, as well as for all the peoples of the former Soviet Union, who have borne the main brunt of the terrible war, Victory Day is a special holiday, in many ways deeply personal, in our countries there are almost no families to whom the war had not touched,” the Russian ambassador's message reads, in particular: "It is hard to overestimate the contribution of the Armenian people to the Victory. Of the 600,000 Armenians who fought on the frontlines, 300,000 did not return home.

Victory is the glorious page of our common history, our common heritage, one of the most important elements of which is the fraternal relations between the Russian and Armenian peoples, the interconnectedness of our cultures, spiritual commonality, and loyalty to eternal values.”
Հայերեն and Русский
