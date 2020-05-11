Criminal case filed over death of Armenian soldier

COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days

Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions

Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament

2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens

Armenian Ombudsman stands for Council of Europe Convention

Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head

Gunman enters Yerevan bank branch

Armenia public initiative holds protest outside legislature building

Ara Nazaryan appointed Armenian emergency situations deputy minister

France lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices

Armenia PM signs new decision

Gianluca Vacchi, 52, to become dad

Domestic violence: Armenian human rights office receives complaints both from women and men

Opposition Bright Armenia faction boycotts voting in parliament

Armenia National Assembly passes a number of laws

Armenia legislature ratifies controversial convention

Armenian Ombudsman: 13,140 complaints received from citizens in 2019

19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia introducing criminal liability for forcing parents to abandon newborns

Armenian Security Council Secretary sent to Artsakh

Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday

Discovering young talents: Armenian midfielder from MLS (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament kicks off special sitting

2020 Cannes Film Festival canceled conclusively

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies

Iran missile ship has accident

Armenian premier of Australia's most populous state announces easing COVID-19 lockdown

Armenia PM: AMD 70.3bn already distributed within framework of 17 anti-crisis measures

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pays €17,000 for elite personal protection dog

One dead, around 20 others injured in bomb blast in Aleppo market

Real Madrid ready to sell Bale for EUR 20 million

Trump's advisor says it is scary to go to work in the White House amid COVID-19

Soldier, 19, dies of gunshot wound in Artsakh

Inter offer EUR 15 million for Vidal, Barcelona demand EUR 20 million

Mnuchin says US unemployment rate could reach 25%

Turkey threatens to attack Haftar’s forces if General’s troops continue to harm her interests in Libya

Some soldiers injured after clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

How weighted vest helps lose weight?

Czech authorities have no plans to extend state of emergency

Iran makes own ventilators

Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Gaethje victory: I will not fall before the shot

Scientists discover way to significantly reduce COVID-19 mortality

Tense situation in Armenia's Tavush province: Villagers block road

Gaethje on fight against Nurmagomedov: I can't wait for that challenge win or lose

4 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Artsakh

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says

Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely

Wenger says Messi and Ronaldo can be replaced by Neymar and Mbappe

Mazda requests $ 2.8 billion loan for pandemic losses

Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days

Armenian health minister shows screens of COVID-19 patients' lungs during live broadcast on Facebook

They are twins! Plus-size model Ashley Graham shares new photos with her mom

Venezuela intends to complain to UN on Colombia and US for attempting an armed invasion

Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians 'brought' COVID-19

Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC

Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters

Dolce & Gabbana launches digital masterclasses

Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her

UK launches COVID-19 alert system

Artsakh president receives Armenian parliament's speaker

Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Roma intend to sign Moise Kean

Miley Cyrus says celebrities aren't truly experiencing COVID-19 crisis

17 citizens isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19

French National Assembly extends state of emergency until July 10

Latest COVID-19 casualty is 74-year-old

Armenia records 138 COVID-19 new cases: Total number reaches 3,313

Tragic accident in Armenia's Armavir province: mother and son die on spot

Why do some people only need 5 hours to sleep?

US top health chief Anthony Fauci to begin 'modified quarantine'

UFC 249: Justin Gaethje wins interim lightweight title

Elon Musk threatens to pull Tesla headquarters out of California

Turkish football player murders his son, 5, strangling him with pillow