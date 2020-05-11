Armenian Ombudsman stands for Council of Europe Convention

The Council of Europe Convention, which has been ratified by parliament today, does not oppose the institution of the family, does not create a new family model, said My Step ruling bloc MP Heriknaz Tigranyan.
She also expressed hope that the Ombudsman’s office would launch an information campaign to change public opinion about this document.
According to Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, there is a problem of ignorance of the population in Armenia.
“This Convention is one of the clear examples of the fact that the Armenian authorities have not worked enough to raise public awareness,” he noted.