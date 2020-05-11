News
Demonstration being held outside Central Bank of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – A group of citizens are protesting Monday in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), demanding to revoke the licenses of the country’s credit organizations.

"Our movement is called 'No to Robbery', 'No to Credit Organizations,'" said Manuel Manukyan, one of the organizers of this demonstration. "Our fight is against the Central Bank, against the banking system, against the lending organizations licensed by them. We demand that they unequivocally revoke those organizations [licenses] that called people during the state of emergency, did not take into account the difficult situation of the people, they were only interested in money. (…). They have set the interest rates high, deceiving people and taking them there, saying, 'We give loans at 14 percent,' but there is no loan at 14 percent."

The protesters are demanding a meeting with a CBA representative, noting that otherwise, they will even start a sit-in in front of the bank.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
