Emergency situation in Karabakh extended for another 30 days

Armenian MP: Political parties and media should reach agreement against hate speech gentlemanly

Armenian president signs law on confiscation of illegal property

Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds

Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism

Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch

European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave

CoE spokesperson congratulates Armenia on ratifying Lanzarote Convention

Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19

One dollar goes beyond AMD 486 in Armenia

Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19

Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health

Demonstration being held outside Central Bank of Armenia

Putin announces end of a single period of non-working days from May 12

Saudi Arabia imposes austerity measures

Not all My Step faction MPs votes in favor of Lanzarote Convention

Prosecutor's office obliged to initiate criminal case against Armenian PM on high treason, politician says

19-year-old soldier who died in Artsakh was family's only son

Media Advocate: Andranik Kocharyan blames Edmon Marukyan and the media

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war not relying solely on what ex-PM Karapetyan said

Sasun Mikayelyan offers opposition MP Edmon Marukyan to join him and drop mandate

Sasun Mikayelyan responds to opposition MP's statement

Armenia PM's MP brother-in-law sues NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Russian-Armenian citizens hold protest in front of Russia Embassy

Switzerland opening schools and restaurants

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war to no longer summon army general staff ex-chief

Armenia PM appoints deputy heads of Nature Protection and Mineral Resources Inspectorate

Armenia Security Council Secretary to be on leave in Artsakh?

Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia MPs

What happened at Yerevan bank branch?

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours

Armenia ex-premier: I don't want to be engaged in politics

Armenia ex-FM invited to meeting with parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia PM signs decision appointing 3 first deputy ministers

Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan: 2nd President Kocharyan trial is quite politicized

Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran nears 110 thousand

Armenia ex-premier: I do not agree with government on many issues

Armenia ex-Premier Karapetyan: What we agreed with Pashinyan is our internal agreement

COVID-19 death toll in Georgia reaches 11

Over 67 thousand COVID-19 cases recorded in India

Pashinyan discusses work aimed at introducing new property-tax system in Armenia

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: We are ready to face all challenges

Brent oil prices drop to $ 29.95

Geoffrey Robertson: UK Foreign Office privately admitted killing Armenians in 1915 was genocide, but cannot say so

Armenian Ombudsman expresses readiness to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart

Criminal case filed over death of Armenian soldier

COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days

Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions

Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament

2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens

Armenian Ombudsman stands for Council of Europe Convention

Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head

Gunman enters Yerevan bank branch

Armenia public initiative holds protest outside legislature building

Armenian Ombudsman: Artsakh Ombudsman’s office has a high level of institutional development, formation

Ara Nazaryan appointed Armenian emergency situations deputy minister

France lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices

Armenia PM signs new decision

Domestic violence: Armenian human rights office receives complaints both from women and men

Opposition Bright Armenia faction boycotts voting in parliament

Armenia National Assembly passes a number of laws

Armenia legislature ratifies controversial convention

Armenian Ombudsman: 13,140 complaints received from citizens in 2019

19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia introducing criminal liability for forcing parents to abandon newborns

Armenian Security Council Secretary sent to Artsakh

Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday

Armenia parliament kicks off special sitting

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies

Iran missile ship has accident

Armenian premier of Australia's most populous state announces easing COVID-19 lockdown

Armenia PM: AMD 70.3bn already distributed within framework of 17 anti-crisis measures

One dead, around 20 others injured in bomb blast in Aleppo market

Trump's advisor says it is scary to go to work in the White House amid COVID-19

Soldier, 19, dies of gunshot wound in Artsakh

Mnuchin says US unemployment rate could reach 25%

Turkey threatens to attack Haftar’s forces if General’s troops continue to harm her interests in Libya

Some soldiers injured after clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

Czech authorities have no plans to extend state of emergency

Iran makes own ventilators

Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong

Scientists discover way to significantly reduce COVID-19 mortality

Tense situation in Armenia's Tavush province: Villagers block road

4 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Artsakh

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says

Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely

Mazda requests $ 2.8 billion loan for pandemic losses

Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days

Armenian health minister shows screens of COVID-19 patients' lungs during live broadcast on Facebook

Venezuela intends to complain to UN on Colombia and US for attempting an armed invasion

Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians 'brought' COVID-19

Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC

Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters

Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her

UK launches COVID-19 alert system