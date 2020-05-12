Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov took advantage of the online meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries to “attack” Armenia.

“The Armenian side is posing new threats to stability and security in the region,” Mammadyarov said, reports Sputnik.

“The realities in the world today require effective cooperation. However, the unresolved conflicts in the territory of the CIS don’t allow for effective cooperation. The recent statements by the leadership of Armenia show that the Armenian side is doing everything it can to hinder the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict, posing threats to security and stability in the region,” he said.

“Azerbaijan supports a speedy political settlement of the conflict. The negotiations can’t go on forever,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

He recalled that, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, Azerbaijan is entitled to restore territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of the country.