Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s office: Illness that caused him to undergo surgery occurred during imprisonment

YEREVAN. – The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, underwent surgery Tuesday morning at the hospital where he was receiving inpatient treatment. We asked Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of his office, for information about the surgery and Kocharyan’s health condition.
"Fortunately, the surgery went well, and now President Kocharyan is feeling well," Soghomonyan said. "At the same time, I consider it necessary to record that this is already the third surgery in the past six months in connection with the same health problem, and there are clear indications that the illness that caused the president's surgery occurred during his imprisonment.
I must state that, according to specialists, Robert Kocharyan was not provided with sufficient conditions to fully restore his health. Once again, he was not allowed to fully complete his rehabilitation period in a medical facility. In fact, he was deprived of the opportunity to overcome the consequences of the illness under appropriate conditions. I don't want to say now that this is a result of intentional actions to harm the president's health, but I can't state otherwise, too. In fact, we have a situation when a person's health has deteriorated in prison, and he does not have a full opportunity to restore his health.
The doctors treating him also confirm what is said.”