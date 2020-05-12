News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s office: Illness that caused him to undergo surgery occurred during imprisonment
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s office: Illness that caused him to undergo surgery occurred during imprisonment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, underwent surgery Tuesday morning at the hospital where he was receiving inpatient treatment. We asked Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of his office, for information about the surgery and Kocharyan’s health condition.

"Fortunately, the surgery went well, and now President Kocharyan is feeling well," Soghomonyan said. "At the same time, I consider it necessary to record that this is already the third surgery in the past six months in connection with the same health problem, and there are clear indications that the illness that caused the president's surgery occurred during his imprisonment.

I must state that, according to specialists, Robert Kocharyan was not provided with sufficient conditions to fully restore his health. Once again, he was not allowed to fully complete his rehabilitation period in a medical facility. In fact, he was deprived of the opportunity to overcome the consequences of the illness under appropriate conditions. I don't want to say now that this is a result of intentional actions to harm the president's health, but I can't state otherwise, too. In fact, we have a situation when a person's health has deteriorated in prison, and he does not have a full opportunity to restore his health.

The doctors treating him also confirm what is said.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Paruyr Hayrikyan on trial over case of Armenia 2nd President
On May 8, ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR
He has been in custody since June 25, 2019…
 Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled
Following the trial on May 8, the following developments took place...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery this morning
His office informed about this…
 Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan: 2nd President Kocharyan trial is quite politicized
No one is saying, ‘Acquit the guilty!’ We are saying, ‘Do the process in a different way by commuting the precautionary measure,” he said…
 Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented
"We did not receive a worthy response from the other side...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos