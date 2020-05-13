News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
PM: If COVID-19 cases in Armenia increase at this rate, we will have to impose restrictions again
PM: If COVID-19 cases in Armenia increase at this rate, we will have to impose restrictions again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis seems to be out of the public eye, and we are facing problems. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this live on his Facebook page Wednesday, noting that more than 100 cases of coronavirus infection were being reported in the country for the past several days.

"It means that the anti-epidemic conditions in our country, unfortunately, are not kept in a widespread manner," Pashinyan added. "We (…) decided to resort to phased reduction of the restrictions. But you recall that we had announced that all this would be effective if we passed to a decentralized strategy to fight the coronavirus; this means that each of us must take responsibility for following certain rules. (…) at these rates, we can face a very serious crisis."

Pashinyan added that Armenia still had to “live” with the coronavirus for at least a year.

"If we go at these rates and the cases of the disease increases at this rate, we will again have to go to restrictions," the PM added. "The purpose of these restrictions will be to ensure that no citizen in need of medical care is left without medical care."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Armenia’s Kotayk Province Romanos...
 Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures
If it turns out that wearing a mask in closed spaces shall be mandatory, it shall also be mandatory…
 Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19
Pashinyan also commented on whether to resume the operation of public transport…
 Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage
“It’s clear that the government can’t end the state of...
 Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Six new cases have been confirmed…
 Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
It was Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos