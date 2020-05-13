PM: If COVID-19 cases in Armenia increase at this rate, we will have to impose restrictions again

YEREVAN. – Unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis seems to be out of the public eye, and we are facing problems. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this live on his Facebook page Wednesday, noting that more than 100 cases of coronavirus infection were being reported in the country for the past several days.
"It means that the anti-epidemic conditions in our country, unfortunately, are not kept in a widespread manner," Pashinyan added. "We (…) decided to resort to phased reduction of the restrictions. But you recall that we had announced that all this would be effective if we passed to a decentralized strategy to fight the coronavirus; this means that each of us must take responsibility for following certain rules. (…) at these rates, we can face a very serious crisis."
Pashinyan added that Armenia still had to “live” with the coronavirus for at least a year.
"If we go at these rates and the cases of the disease increases at this rate, we will again have to go to restrictions," the PM added. "The purpose of these restrictions will be to ensure that no citizen in need of medical care is left without medical care."