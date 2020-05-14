News
Thursday
May 14
News
Thursday
May 14
Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We anticipate that public transport will be fully operational, and trade outlets will be open as of May 18. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this at Thursday's special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia.

"Public catering facilities will be able to provide services in closed spaces, too" added Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation. “The gyms, outdoor historical and cultural sites will operate, and there will be a few other easing.

At the same time, as providing care for young children is a problem for working parents, the preschools will also reopen.”
Հայերեն and Русский
