Wearing face masks in all public places to become mandatory in Armenia from May 25

YEREVAN. – Wearing face masks not only in indoor public, but also in outdoor public places will become mandatory in Armenia as of May 25, and violators of this rule will be fined by the police. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this at Thursday's special sitting of the National Assembly.
"The easing of these restrictions requires additional effort from us, extra attention, and additional responsibility so that the rate of spread of the infection [in the country] is kept as much as possible as it is now, and that the healthcare system be able to serve all patients," added Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation.