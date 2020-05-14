Russia MFA: Moscow closely following Yerevan-Baku talks over exchange of captives

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova says Moscow is closely following the talks between Yerevan and Baku over the exchange of captives.
According to her, this issue is always on the agenda of talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Zakharova recalled that Moscow had adopted a decision on relatives’ visits to prisoners in 2019 and that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been returning each other’s captives ever since. Zakharova also mentioned that the talks over the exchange of the other captives continue with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group and added that Moscow is closely following the process.