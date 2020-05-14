EU envoy on Karabakh conflict: EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks

EU expresses solidarity with all people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.
According to her, although they cannot have a representation in Karabakh as it has not been recognized by the EU member states they "express solidarity with all people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
We support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks. And we are convinced that the conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement in accordance with the international law," she noted.