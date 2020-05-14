News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EU envoy on Karabakh conflict: EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks
EU envoy on Karabakh conflict: EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

EU expresses solidarity with all people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.

According to her, although they cannot have a representation in Karabakh as it has not been recognized by the EU member states they "express solidarity with all people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

We support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks. And we are convinced that the conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement in accordance with the international law," she noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also touched upon the...
 Armenia village house damaged by Azerbaijan gunfire
A criminal case has been launched…
 Armenia MOD issues statement calling on Azerbaijan to show restraint
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia calls the...
 Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence
Armenia, namely Minister Mnatsakanyan, declared that...
 Armenia FM responds to Azerbaijani counterpart's statement during CIS FMs' Council session
The settlement of the conflict is hinged on the...
 Armenia FM talks about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during CIS FMs' Council session
In regard to Azerbaijan’s comments on the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos