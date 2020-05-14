News
Andrea Victorin says EU does not consider military presence or providing military aid to Armenia
Andrea Victorin says EU does not consider military presence or providing military aid to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The EU does not consider the military presence or providing military aid to Armenia, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.

What comes to strategic operation, "we have close and regular contacts with the ministry of defense on issues like human rights in the armed forces," she noted.

"And we are also engaging in a dialogue on democratic oversight in the armed forces, in coordination with the OSCE," the ambassador added.

According to Victorin, Armenia is also cooperating with NATO in different fields. Also including capacity building and training.
