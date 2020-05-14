Armenian initiative member against placement of Gandhi statue in Yerevan

Member of the “Alternative Municipality” initiative Sona Aghekyan today held a protest near the Eternal Flame at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and posted on her Facebook page a video in which she says she is against the decision on placing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan and demands annulling the decision.
“Who is Gandhi? Gandhi rejected the Armenian Genocide, fought against the Armenian Cause and was a friend of Ataturk,” she said.
During its April 28 session, the Council of Elders of Yerevan decided to place the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the park in-between Halabyan and Margaryan streets in Yerevan.