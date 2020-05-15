News
Public activist is at Yerevan police special department
Public activist is at Yerevan police special department
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Public activist Narek Malyan has been summoned to the Yerevan police special department, and he is currently there.

"The reason I went to the police was because I have stated: I will not spare "mother and child" among the sellers of the blood of the victims of the [Armenian] Genocide, after which Soros [member] Hranush Kharatyan, Soros [member] Harutyun Marutyan and his daughter Arpenik Marutyan, feeling threatened for their lives, have turned to law enforcement," Malyan wrote earlier on his Facebook page.

He noted that they did not avoid reporting to the police and were ready to answer all questions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
