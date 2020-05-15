Dollar drops in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.89/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.09 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was 527.41 (down by AMD 0.99), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 595.37 (down by AMD 2.07), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.65 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 243.6, AMD 27,161.92 and AMD 11,890.01, respectively.