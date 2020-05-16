News
Pashinyan on cases against companies with Russian assets: I discussed this issue with Russian president
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan talked about the cases against companies with Russian assets.

His remark came during the big press conference on Saturday.

"I discussed this topic in detail and openly with the President of Russia, and we will reach very clear agreements on this issue," the PM noted.

"It remains to implement these agreements, which will take into account the interests of relations between our countries," he added.

Regarding Armenian-Russian existing issues, Pashinyan noted: "We have a very rich agenda, and we are moving forward, resolving issues on the agenda of our relations. Whatever way this or that issue is resolved, in any case, there must be a compromise and mutual understanding. I am sure that it will be so."
