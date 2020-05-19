Armenia National Security Service Investigation Department head relieved of office

YEREVAN. – Artur Aghajanyan, head of the Investigation Department of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, has been dismissed. The NSS press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this Tuesday.
"Aghajanyan has been relieved as of May 13, according to his own submission," the NSS added.
As early as May 7, Armenian News-NEWS.am, citing its sources, reported that Aghajanyan had written a letter of resignation after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to dismiss Argishti Kyaramyan as acting head of the State Supervision Service, then he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative committee, and a day later—dismissed from this position and appointed as Deputy Director of the NSS.
We also had noted that unrest was brewing at the NSS due to Kyaramyan’s aforesaid appointment, and several NSS officials had written letters of resignation. But the same day, the NSS officially denied this report.