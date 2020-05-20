News
Artsakh army tests assault drones
Artsakh army tests assault drones
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic and its Defense Army’s relevant specialists, on Tuesday successfully passed the final stage of their tests.

These drones operate independently of various technical means of locationing, have a high capacity of evasion and firing, their technical characteristics are not inferior to the similar devices of leading countries, and are easily guided, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the coming months, these drones will enter the serial production phase and take their place in the defense system of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
