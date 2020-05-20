News
Wednesday
May 20
Soldier who died in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Lori Province
Soldier who died in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Lori Province
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

Henrik Aramyan, the 20-year-old soldier who died in an Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) military unit under yet unknown circumstances, was from Gugark community of Armenia’s Lori Province. Gugark community head Ashot Ashughyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

“They are a working family, one brother and one sister; his sister is a university student,” village head said, noting that Henrik had been serving in the army for 1.5 years.

As reported earlier, this soldier had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. A criminal case on murder charges has been filed regarding this incident, and an investigation is underway.
