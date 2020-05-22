News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement agencies receive "blacklist" to clean up their system from former ones
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement agencies receive "blacklist" to clean up their system from former ones
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, days after [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's last statement to clean up the state system from the former [authorities], some state agencies, in particular the law enforcement agencies, received a letter from the government staff, in which they even mentioned the names of those who should be fired.

The names included in the list are mainly connected with [the] March 1 [2008 events in Yerevan] and were known for their friendly and intimate ties with the prominent representatives of the former authorities.

However, instead of following the instructions of the Prime Minister, some of the heads of the departments took the list and went to his door and presented a so-called "personal guarantee" that the blacklisted officials would act under their supervision and there is no danger from them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament committee to convene special session on event that received wide reaction in recent days
The meeting will be held by the decision of the chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport…
 Newspaper: Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee creation becoming cause of confusion
There are already commotions within the system…
 Newspaper: Armenia holds intensive closed discussions on transitional justice
International experts are also involved….
 Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court president to be “overthrown” in 1st round
However, if the new option is implemented, not all judges will be sent home, so to speak…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are a record number of 63 matters on the agenda…
 Newspaper: There will be no shortage of special sessions in Armenia legislature
What were the MPs notified?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos