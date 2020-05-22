YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, days after [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's last statement to clean up the state system from the former [authorities], some state agencies, in particular the law enforcement agencies, received a letter from the government staff, in which they even mentioned the names of those who should be fired.

The names included in the list are mainly connected with [the] March 1 [2008 events in Yerevan] and were known for their friendly and intimate ties with the prominent representatives of the former authorities.

However, instead of following the instructions of the Prime Minister, some of the heads of the departments took the list and went to his door and presented a so-called "personal guarantee" that the blacklisted officials would act under their supervision and there is no danger from them.