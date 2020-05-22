Armenia red berets abduct public initiative leader, KAMQ states

We inform all our supporters and the public that the red berets have abducted Vahagn Chakhalyan, the leader of the KAMQ public initiative, and according to preliminary data, eleven KAMQ members. This is noted on the Facebook page of this public initiative of Armenia.
"The KAMQ Public Initiative for the Protection of Armenian Values condemns and resolutely declares that it will continue the fight until the dissolution of the National Assembly of the 7th convocation and the organization of new elections to the National Assembly," the statement also said.