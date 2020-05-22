Armenian TV personality addresses letter to PM regarding health minister and coronavirus

TV personality and creator of TV shows, creator and host of the TV shows “On Foreign, Deserted Roads”, “Us” and “On the Roads of Armenia” TV shows (created through cooperation with the Pan-Armenian Geographic Association) Rafael Hovhannisyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
“If, for some reasons, it is impossible to dismiss the health minister, it’s not a problem. Let him stay in office and receive bonuses every month, BUT DON’T LET HIM BE INVOLVED IN THE ACTIONS FOR PREVENTION OF THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.
The destructive actions of an official who “sorts” people will lead us Armenians to a catastrophe.
Besides the fact that this is putting the lives of citizens of Armenia at risk, Armenia may become a pariah state because the international community won’t want to have communication with Armenia when borders are opened in one or two months.
As a citizen who supports you, I ask you to appoint a healthcare organizer for combating the coronavirus who is capable of providing real assistance to us all.
Sincerely, R. H.”