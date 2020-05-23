News
Media: White House spokeswoman accidentally reveals Trump's private bank account number
Media: White House spokeswoman accidentally reveals Trump's private bank account number
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has accidentally revealed Trump's private bank account number, Daily Mail reported.

An incident happened during her daily briefing.

A White House spokeswoman said Friday that Trump had decided to donate $ 100,000 of his income for 2020 to the US health department to support efforts to tackle coronavirus. McEnany then demonstrated a check issued by the US President revealing all the details indicated on it.

An administration official told The New York Times that the check McEnany showed was legitimate. 

In the meantime, the incident has alarmed Eva Velasquez, the president, and chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

According to her, "it's not a best practice to share that information publicly."
