Armenia PM to school graduates: Government will create new opportunities for education, self-manifestation for you

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s issued a congratulatory message to the school graduates of Armenia on the occasion of Last Bell heralding the end of the school year. The message reads as follows:
Dear graduates,
I warmly congratulate you on graduating from school. Unfortunately, this year you have to celebrate this important day in unusual conditions due to the novel coronavirus-driven pandemic.
You do not have an opportunity to celebrate your day together at the same venue, but I am confident that you keep together psychologically. I hope this situation will normalize soon with joint efforts and once back to normal life you will be able to celebrate your day with some delay.
Dear graduates, the Armenian government will create new opportunities for education and self-manifestation for you and we will do everything for Armenia to be the place where you will be able to fully exercise your talent.
At this wonderful period of life you will have to tap any opportunity to get professional skills and experience. My call on you is to put all efforts so that later you will be able to easily defy challenges, be highly-qualified specialists and contribute to the development of our country with your abilities.
Dear teenagers, you are the future of our state and we are confident that in the person of you we are going to have new professionals in different areas.
At this new stage of life I wish you all the best, energy and happiness. I love you all!