Report on Armenia MFA's activities in 2019 presented to PM

According to the rules of procedure, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues to conduct hearings over the reports on the activities of public administration bodies in 2019. Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered a report on the activities in the reporting year.

The minister thoroughly reported on the activities carried out for implementation of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities in the reporting year and particularly touched upon the work done for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, the advancement of the human rights protection agenda and the enhancement of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The foreign minister particularly emphasized that, through its activities, Armenian diplomats have affirmed that sovereignty is the major principle of Armenia’s foreign policy.

Mnatsakanyan presented the actions targeted at further development of Armenia’s cooperation with the Russian Federation, the US, the European Union and countries across Europe, including France and Germany, Armenia’s neighboring countries (Georgia and Iran) and the relations with countries in different regions. The minister attached special importance to the establishment of the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece cooperation and reported on the actions aimed at promoting partnership with countries of the Middle East and Africa, as well as the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the development of relations in all of the mentioned directions and the consistent efforts for full realization and strengthening of the potential of the country’s diplomatic service. The head of government emphasized the need for expanding the economic component in foreign policy and attached importance to the development of a new concept paper for full use of the potential of all Armenians around the world, taking into consideration the processes and changes that have unfolded and been made in the Diaspora over the past decades.