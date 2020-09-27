News
Karabakh President declares martial law and widespread mobilization
Karabakh President declares martial law and widespread mobilization
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan posted the following on his Facebook page and added a video:

“Due to the created situation, I have convened a special session of the National Assembly.

Speaking before deputies, I have declared martial law and a widespread mobilization for citizens above the age of 18.

We have declared several times that we don’t support war, but are ready for it.

There is nobody who loves and supports peace more than us.

We didn’t want war. War was imposed on us, and it is our duty to defend our homeland and families.

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will bear full responsibility for the escalation of the situation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will be personally responsible for the humanitarian disaster that may take place in the region.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
