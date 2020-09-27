News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan loses 2 helicopters, 14 UAVs and armored vehicles (PHOTO)
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan loses 2 helicopters, 14 UAVs and armored vehicles (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan is attacking in different sectors of the line of contact with military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles and artillery.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the frontline units of the Defense Army are successfully thwarting all the attacks of the adversary.

According to specified information, the Azerbaijani army has lost 2 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles.

The battles continue.

As reported earlier, today at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan, using artillery and strike UAVs, launched an offensive along the entire length of contact of the Karabakhi-Azerbaijani forces, targeting also settlements in the deep rear, including the capital Stepanakert.

According to the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, there are victims and injured parties among civilians as a result of the shelling.

A woman and a child were killed and two people were injured in Martuni region. The data regarding the other settlements are being specified. Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Stepanakert. There are large-scale damages of civilian infrastructures in several settlements.
