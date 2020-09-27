Karabakh Security Council Secretary: 10 servicemen killed

MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side

Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations

Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations

Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh

During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation

Fifteen more Armenian servicemen are fallen

Armenia MOD: Our armed forces have significant success

US Senator Bob Menendez: I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh

US Congress members call on to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression against Artsakh

Stepanakert residents take refuge in shelters (PHOTOS)

Trump on situation in Karabakh: We will see if we can stop it

Greece promises to assist Armenia in de-escalating conflict in Artsakh

Thomas de Waal: Azerbaijan launched military action on line of contact first

Karabakh MFA: Turkey’s involvement in all this contains very dangerous elements

US issues statement on large-scale military action in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Karabakh Ombudsman: Pregnant woman seriously wounded after Azerbaijani shelling of civilian settlements

OSCE PA calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to recommit to negotiations under auspices of Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Iranian FM leads telephone negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenia Internet Governance Council condemns Internet shutdowns in Azerbaijan

Russian State Duma comments on Armenia PM's statement on possible recognition of Karabakh

Armenia FM: This is massive escalation and the consequences for which Azerbaijan bears all responsibility

Names of deceased Armenian servicemen announced

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijani Armed Forces lose 5 helicopters, 27 UAVs, 13 tanks, 2 engineering armored vehicles

Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Armenian side has 16 casualties and over 100 wounded

Armenia PM holds phone talks with Russia President

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan has nearly 200 human casualties, according to specified information

Armenia PM meets with leaderships of MOD and Armed Forces

Karabakh President convenes enlarged session of Security Council

Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President

Armenia parliament speaker: Azerbaijan has declared a war and wants to destroy us

Donald Tusk: We are very concerned by the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Republic of Armenia lodges request with ECHR

Pashinyan fails to answer question regarding Baku’s possible attack on other sectors of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Egypt MFA calls on ending escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Organization of American States Secretary General condemns Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh

European Friends of Armenia organization strongly condemns attacks launched by Azerbaijan

Karabakh Ombudsman: More than 30 peaceful civilians wounded

NikolPashinyan: Yes, Armenia will consider recognition of Artsakh’s independence

ICRC calls on sides to take measures to ensure civilian life is protected in Artsakh

CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities immediately

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Josep Borrell and Estonian and Cypriot counterparts

NATO calls for immediate cease of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia MOD representative: Armenian side just shot down another Azerbaijani UAV

Tehran calls on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities immediately

First company of volunteers of ARF-D leaving for Artsakh by order of Armenia MOD

Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor says Sisian Medical Center in urgent need of voluntary blood donors

Armenia PM's wife and First Lady of Karabakh visit wounded servicemen

His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia President

Garo Paylan: Turkey must refuse to 'add fuel to the fire' in Karabakh

Meydan news website: Azerbaijani army's deputy colonel killed

Artur Vanetsyan: I will organize meeting and we will leave for border

His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia PM

Armenia PM's wife in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Pope Francis, Azerbaijan's military operations discussed

Armenia parliament convening special session

Tbilisi expresses willingness to contribute to de-escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

European Council President on escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

French MFA: France is seriously concerned about the large-scale clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia Security Council holds special session, discusses ways to give Azerbaijan worthy counterattack

Karabakh President spokesperson: Grandmother and 9-year-old granddaughter killed after Azerbaijani shelling

Armenian doctor, freedom fighter leaves for Karabakh with medical brigade

Armenia MOD representative on declaration of martial law in country and armed forces

Armenia MOD: All this was meticulously planned by Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD representative: There were also strikes at Armenian city of Vardenis, but not too intensive

Karabakh Defense Army destroys 4 helicopters, about 15 UAVs, 10 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of Azerbaijan

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Civilians and structures target of Azerbaijani forces' air strikes

MFA: Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military and political response to Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Republican Party: Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan!

BREAKING NEWS: Woman, child die, 2 injured in Martuni region amid Azerbaijan aggression, 10 soldiers killed

Ukraine MFA responds to escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, calls for return to dialogue

Bright Armenia opposition party leader calls for unity

Armenia MFA spokesperson: Our colleagues fully understand that tension must be weakened first

Russian and Armenian FMs discuss situation in zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani forces thwarted in several places, Armenian side suffers few casualties

Georgia President concerned with resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities, makes call for peace

CSTO spokesperson: Armenia didn't address Secretariat in regard to Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh

Karabakh Security Council Secretary: 10 servicemen killed

Armenia MOD releases new video showing how Azerbaijan's military equipment is being destroyed

Nikol Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's large-scale provocation was pre-planned

Armenia defense minister: Our response will be as coarse as ever

Armenia MOD representative, FM spokesperson giving news conference

Ankara supports Baku's aggression against Karabakh

Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side constitute act of aggression against Republic of Artsakh

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia declaring martial law and general mobilization

Arrested Armenian opposition party leader: Today we Armenians need to stand with soldiers

Azerbaijani army targets population and fires with weapons of large calibers in Stepanakert

Armenia PM: Government to consider declaring martial law and partial mobilization

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Situation on border under control

Russia MFA calls for immediate end to military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Lithuania and Latvia FMs express concern about Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan loses 2 helicopters, 14 UAVs and armored vehicles (PHOTO)

Karabakh President addresses population

Child dies in yard after Azerbaijani shelling in Karabakh's Martuni

Karabakh President declares martial law and widespread mobilization

Armenia PM: Nothing will hold us Armenians back from protecting Freedom and Right of people of Artsakh

Armenia MOD: About 10,000 citizens have applied for recruitment, no need at this moment

Karabakh Ombudsman: Woman and child die, 2 injured in Martuni region

Catholicos of All Armenians interrupts meeting with Pope Francis I, returning to Armenia immediately