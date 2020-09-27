News
Karabakh Security Council Secretary: 10 servicemen killed
Karabakh Security Council Secretary: 10 servicemen killed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Based on my information, 10 servicemen have died as a result of the military operations launched against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Samvel Babayan told reporters in Stepanakert.

“There are injured civilians, even children, but there will be exact figures at the end of the day. We’re not concealing anything, this is a war,” he said.

According to spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan, early this morning, the enemy started actively shelling along the entire length of the line of contact, including peaceful settlements and the capital of Stepanakert. In her turn, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan stated that the Armenian side has struck two helicopters and three UAVs of the adversary. The battles continue.

Commander of the Defense Army of Artskh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Jalal Harutyunyn has made a call for battle, stating that, at this moment, the subdivisions of the Defense Army are successfully disrupting the adversary’s plans by making it suffer a large number of casualties.

The Armenian side has two victims, including a woman and child.
