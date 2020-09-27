NATO calls for immediate cease of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai has issued the following statement:
“NATO is deeply concerned by reports of large scale military hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The sides should immediately cease hostilities, which have already caused civilian casualties. There is no military solution to this conflict. The parties should resume negotiations towards a peaceful resolution. NATO supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.”