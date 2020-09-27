News
Armenia PM holds phone talks with Russia President
Armenia PM holds phone talks with Russia President
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


At the initiative of the Armenian side, Prime Minister of Armenia NikolPashinyan today held phone talks with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thoroughly touched upon the situation on the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict. Pashinyan expressed deep concern over the military operations launched by Azerbaijan which are aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh and considered further development of escalation and the engagement of extra-regional forces inadmissible.

Vladimir Putin expressed deep concern over the large-scale military operations and underscored the importance of necessary efforts to not allow further escalation of the conflict and to end the military operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
