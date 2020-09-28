Fifteen more Armenian servicemen are fallen

Fifteen more Armenian servicemen were fallen during Sunday’s battles against the adversary. This was reported by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry. They are:
Sasun Nersisyan, born in 2002
Khoren Khachatryan, born in 1983
Armen Grigoryan, born in 1984
Yuri Aghasaryan, born in 2001
Garik Achemyan, born in 2002
Gevorg Galoyan, born in 2001
Gurgen Abrahamyan, born in 2001
Gor Yaravyan, born in 2002
Hovhannes Apozyan, born in 2000
Aren Hovhannisyan, born in 2002
Haykaz Beglaryan, born in 2000
Erik Gabrielyan, born in 1979
Gurgen Hayrapetyan, born in 1988
Artur Movsisyan, born in 1981
Vazgen Mikhaelyan, born in 1998
Sixteen Armenian casualties were announced Sunday.
On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.