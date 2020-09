Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line during the night. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry issued a statement on this, and also published a video.

As a result of the counterattack undertaken by the units of the Artsakh Defense Army, the adversary suffered heavy losses of manpower and military equipment, and the Defense Army regained a number of previously lost positions.

The respective video is accessible here.