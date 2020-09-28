News
Armenia ambassador: If necessary, Yerevan is ready to apply to Moscow for new supplies of Russian weapons
Armenia ambassador: If necessary, Yerevan is ready to apply to Moscow for new supplies of Russian weapons
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

If necessary, Yerevan is ready to apply to Moscow for new supplies of Russian weapons, but there is no word about that yet, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He recalled that Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan—with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov “to inform them about the situation, to present the vision of the Republic of Armenia government and what steps it is taking, about military plans." "There is no talk of foreign military assistance to Armenia yet," the ambassador added.

At that, he stressed that Armenia and Russia are allies with corresponding obligations.
