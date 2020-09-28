News
Armenia MPs pay tribute to those who fell in Artsakh for homeland
Armenia MPs pay tribute to those who fell in Artsakh for homeland
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – During the special session on Monday, members of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia observed a minute of silence in honor of those who fell in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for the homeland.

NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan addressed the MPs with this proposal.

On Sunday morning, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
