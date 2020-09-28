News
Armenian journalists targeted by Azerbaijani UAV in Karabakh's Martuni
Armenian journalists targeted by Azerbaijani UAV in Karabakh's Martuni
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


According to Tert.am, while working in the city of Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), journalists spotted Azerbaijan’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which targeted and started chasing them.

Today the Ministry of Defense of Armenia declared that the adversary is shelling the city of Martuni.

Yesterday the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh, targeting civilians as well. The Armed Forces of Artsakh shot down 5 helicopters, 27 unmanned aerial vehicles, 33 tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle and 1 engineering armored vehicle of the adversary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
