Brazil calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil has issued a statement on the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
The statement states that the Brazilian government is following the developments of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh with concern and calls on the sides to immediately cease the hostilities, show respect for national and religious identity and return to the negotiating table.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil also expresses deep regret for the human casualties of both sides.