News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Brazil calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Brazil calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil has issued a statement on the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The statement states that the Brazilian government is following the developments of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh with concern and calls on the sides to immediately cease the hostilities, show respect for national and religious identity and return to the negotiating table.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil also expresses deep regret for the human casualties of both sides.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos