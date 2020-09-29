News
France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group to hold session and issue statement
France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group to hold session and issue statement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of the France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the French Senate Gilbert-Luc Devinaz is planning to convene a session, after which the Group will issue a relevant statement. This is what Gilbert-Luc Devinaz said during a telephone conversation with deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan today.

According to the MP, he and Gilbert-Luc Devinaz discussed Azerbaijan’s aggression against the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia.

“Once again, I stated that the sole purpose of the aggression and large-scale armed attack unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on the morning of September 27, 2020 is to empty Artsakh of Armenians and that the authorities of Azerbaijan pose a real threat to the existence of the Armenians of Artsakh, the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia, all Armenians, as well as regional security,” Vardanyan noted.

Gilbert Luc-Devinaz, who has been reelected member of the French Senate, informed that he is preparing to hold a session of the Friendship Group and will make a relevant statement after that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
