Thursday
October 01
Thursday
October 01
Karabakh President receives Armenia National Security Service director
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today received Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan, as reported the Office of the President of Artsakh.

Several issues related to the security sector of the two Armenian republics during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting attended by Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh Kamo Aghajanyan. After the meeting, Haroutyunyan and Kyaramyan visited the Ministry of Defense where Minister Jalal Harutyunyan presented the operative situation on the frontline.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos