Armenia National Security Service exposes case of high treason

An Armenian ex-high-ranking military man is accused of spying for Azerbaijan, the National Security Service of Armenia reported.
Accordingly, this Armenian citizen had transferred or collected information containing state secrets to transfer to representatives of a foreign organization.
While in Georgia, the accused was recruited by representatives of the Azerbaijani special services, and he received specific assignments to obtain information about the external security of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, the Armed Forces, weapons, or the transfer of information received within the service—including regarding the number of personnel, the number and types of weapons, military equipment, officers of units, etc.