Hetq.am: Azerbaijan shells Karabakh's Ivanyan village, 3 missiles don't explode
Hetq.am: Azerbaijan shells Karabakh's Ivanyan village, 3 missiles don't explode
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Reporting from Artaskh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Editor-in-Chief of Hetq.am Edik Baghdasaryan reports that Azerbaijan shelled Ivanyan village this morning, dropping 4 missiles on the village, one of which exploded and damaged the home of Norik Grigoryan.

Judging from the photos, it is safe to say that these missiles are the missiles fired from the Smerch or Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

The caliber of the Smerch missile is 300 mm, and that of Uragan is 220 mm. Depending on the type, the Smerch missile can be launched 20-90 km into the air, and the Uragan missile — 5-35 km.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
