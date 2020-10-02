News
Photos from Stepanakert: Aftermath of Azerbaijan strike (PHOTOS)
Photos from Stepanakert: Aftermath of Azerbaijan strike (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published photos from the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert, which was hit by the adversary on Friday.

Earlier, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had informed that the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted the civilian infrastructures and civilian population of Stepanakert.

There are many damages to the civil infrastructure, and wounded in the city, and the rescue service also had suffered damages in Stepanakert

Also, the Artsakh town of Hadrut had been hit by a Smerch-type rocket by Azerbaijan Friday.

[Russian below] Ադրբեջանական ԶՈՒ թիրախավորում է Ստեփանակերտի քաղաքացիական ենթակառուցվածքները և քաղաքացիական...

Опубликовано Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն Пятница, 2 октября 2020 г.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
