News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Member of the European Parliament Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco has tweeted the following:

"If the fact that Turkey downed an Armenian jet is proved, Erdogan will bear full responsibility for provoking full-fledged war in Caucasus and bringing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to a global level.

Turkey is showing its bipolar character, on the one hand it is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is aimed at encouraging a peaceful solution for the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the other hand it supports the Azerbaijani regime both financially and militarily.

 I expect the EU to immediately initiate an investigation on the matter and, in any case, hinder Turkey-provoked actions of Azerbaijan aimed at attacking Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of...
 Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia...
 Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen
The Co-Chairs also stress that...
 Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 4 injured, some in critical condition after shelling in Stepanakert
Beglaryan said the attack on the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos