Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone
Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has presented facts about the participation of Turkey side in the ongoing hostilities at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, the presence there of mercenary terrorists, and the panic among them.

As per the NSS, evidence has been obtained that the Turkish Air Force is engaged in Azerbaijan’s military operations against Artsakh.

The presented respective materials record conversations between the Turkish and Azerbaijani military, in which it is obvious that Turkey is participating—together with the Azerbaijani Air Force—in hostilities in the airspace of Artsakh.

Moreover, there is evidence of Azerbaijan’s engagement of terrorists in the ongoing hostilities, and this evidence becomes even more credible during a conversation between an Azerbaijani soldier and an Arab mercenary about the hostilities.

In addition, information has been obtained, according to which there is extreme panic among the mercenary terrorists, and this is evidenced by their conversations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
