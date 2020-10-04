Artsakh President: Failing Azerbaijan to draw appropriate lessons we will continue proportionate strike

By my order, today the Defense Army launched several missile strikes to neutralize military facilities located in the city of Ganja, Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on his Facebook.
"Many of you still remember this photo and my statement upon posting it. If anybody had hard time perceiving my message, I reaffirm we were not joking. Today upon my command the Defense Army launched rocket attacks to neutralize military objects in Gyanja.
At this moment I have called off the attack to avoid inevitable loss among the civilian population.
Failing Azerbaijan to draw appropriate lessons we will continue proportionate and powerful strike, disrupting and eliminating the army of the adversary and its rear.
We are resolute to take necessary action to the end. Azerbaijan can still stop before it gets too late," he said.