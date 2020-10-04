Artsakh Defense Army: The defeated enemy was driven back, leaving the corpse of the colonel on the battlefield

The enemy was defeated and thrown back, leaving the colonel's corpse on the battlefield, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army noted. “During the day, in the northern and southern directions, the enemy undertook large-scale attacking actions. In particular, enemy armored divisions and infantry attempted to attack in the direction of Mataghis, which were suppressed as a result of well-aimed Armenian artillery and anti-tank strikes. The enemy suffered significant losses in armored vehicles and manpower.
The units of the Defense Army also successfully prevented all assaults undertaken by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the southern direction. In the southern direction, the air defense systems of the Defense Army also shot down 3 aircraft.
Glory to all the fighters of the Armenian army. We will win, ” the statement says.