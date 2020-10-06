News
EU, Ukraine leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
EU, Ukraine leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The leaders of the EU and Ukraine will discuss issues on the international agenda, in particular, the crisis in Belarus and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, an EU representative said, TASS reports.

The EU representative noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict will also be on the agenda of the forthcoming summit. The Eastern Partnership program will be discussed and, in this context, of course, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is of great concern to the EU, the latter’s representative added.

The aforesaid meeting will take place on Tuesday in Brussels.
