EU, Ukraine leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The leaders of the EU and Ukraine will discuss issues on the international agenda, in particular, the crisis in Belarus and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, an EU representative said, TASS reports.
The EU representative noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict will also be on the agenda of the forthcoming summit. The Eastern Partnership program will be discussed and, in this context, of course, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is of great concern to the EU, the latter’s representative added.
The aforesaid meeting will take place on Tuesday in Brussels.