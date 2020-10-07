News
Representatives of Armenian community of Poland holds march in support of Karabakh, ceasefire
Representatives of Armenian community of Poland holds march in support of Karabakh, ceasefire
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Poland, several non-governmental political organizations, representatives of the Polish-Armenian community, as well as a number of Poles, held a protest against the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Karabakh.

A total of about 2,000 people marched in Warsaw in protest of the escalation.

In protest, the march participants gathered under the Armenian-Artsakh flags in the historical center of the Polish capital on the Castle Square. The posters contained calls in support of Artsakh.

The demonstrators also collected signatures on a petition addressed to Polish President Andrzej Duda, asking him to take an active part against the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and support the demands for a ceasefire.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
